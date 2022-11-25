Kansas sheriff rescues turkey trapped in Douglas County home

Sheriff ‘pardons’ turkey that crashed through window and got stuck in Kansas home

Sheriff Armbrister has “pardoned” a Douglas County turkey from any charges of criminal damage. The Kansas sheriff said the decision was made in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A turkey identified by the sheriff’s office as Tom reportedly burst through a window and into the home of a Douglas County resident on November 10. inside the house and release it.

A turkey identified by the sheriff’s office as Tom reportedly burst through a window and entered the home of a Douglas County resident on November 10.

Police say due to the quick thinking and good work of Senior Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner, they were able to safely remove the bird from inside the home and set it free.

