Kansas sheriff rescues turkey trapped in Douglas County home

Sheriff ‘pardons’ turkey that crashed through window and got stuck in Kansas home
Douglas County Sheriff Says Tom the Turkey Won’t Face Property Damage Charges
No, don’t go through that window. Hey man. What are you doing, old man, huh? What are you doing here ? Yes, this is my first time with Turkey. He looks at me like oh he’s not gonna hurt you too much. Yeah, that would be exceptional now. Let’s do it. Wait, let’s do it long distances here. Well, we have more ground to cover. Easy buddy. Easy, grab yourself. Come on, give me some heat. Stay American, knock yourself out I think. Do not pass through this window into the cover window. OK? You are right, you are fine. So go. Do not do that. Do not do that. Don’t do this to yourself okay. Did you know? I think he is good. It is good. I got it. You got enough feathers here for a goddamn duster, lady. I’m telling you I had to take all the fighting out of it. Right? I don’t see anything on your arms. I think it must be by hand. It doesn’t look like it. What
Sheriff ‘pardons’ turkey that crashed through window and got stuck in Kansas home
Douglas County Sheriff Says Tom the Turkey Won’t Face Property Damage Charges
Sheriff Armbrister has “pardoned” a Douglas County turkey from any charges of criminal damage. The Kansas sheriff said the decision was made in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A turkey identified by the sheriff’s office as Tom reportedly burst through a window and into the home of a Douglas County resident on November 10. inside the house and release it.
Sheriff Armbrister has “pardoned” a Douglas County turkey from any charges of criminal damage.
The Kansas sheriff said the decision was made in the spirit of Thanksgiving.
A turkey identified by the sheriff’s office as Tom reportedly burst through a window and entered the home of a Douglas County resident on November 10.
Police say due to the quick thinking and good work of Senior Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner, they were able to safely remove the bird from inside the home and set it free.
This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Cnn