Kiwanis and Church of God provide meal for local youth

Kiwanis club members help prepare the meal for Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends at the Clinton County Youth Center on Tuesday.
Locals enjoyed a healthy meal at the Clinton County Youth Center Family and Friends Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and the Wilmington Church of God.
Kiwanis club members help prepare the meal for Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends at the Clinton County Youth Center on Tuesday.
Locals enjoyed a healthy meal at the Clinton County Youth Center Family and Friends Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and the Wilmington Church of God.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#version=v2.11&xfbml=1”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Delaware