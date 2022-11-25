Kiwanis and Church of God provide meal for local youth

Kiwanis and Church of God provide meal for local youth
Kiwanis club members help prepare the meal for Thanksgiving dinner for family and friends at the Clinton County Youth Center on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Vermon Dillon

Locals enjoyed a healthy meal at the Clinton County Youth Center Family and Friends Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and the Wilmington Church of God.

