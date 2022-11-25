Leonardo Dicaprio's 'The Wolf Of Wall Street' Co-Star Margot Robbie Says She Drank Tequila Before Nude Scene

Margot Robbie revealed a boozy backstage moment with her ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

During a special appearance at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts event, the Aussie actress confessed she needed some liquid courage before filming a steamy nude scene with the actress oscar winner.

“I’m not going to lie, I had a couple shots of tequila before that scene because I was nervous…really, really nervous,” Robbie said.

The now 32-year-old actress went on to explain how she prepared for the famous X-rated scene, when she played the character Naomi Lapaglia more than a decade ago when she didn’t was only 22 years old.

“Honestly, I know that sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie got, at the time I was thinking, ‘Nobody’s going to notice me in this movie,’” Robbie noted, according to the Daily Mirror.

“It doesn’t matter what I do in this movie because everyone is going to focus on Leo [DiCaprio] and everything,” she added.

Although the 2013 film was Robbie’s breakthrough role amid her rise to fame, she wondered if she wanted to continue acting after working on the film.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ star recently spoke candidly about her acting career and said that after working on ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, she debated quitting it with Hollywood.

Jonah Hill, left, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio, right attend the UK premiere of ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’.

“Something was happening at the beginning, and it was pretty awful,” Robbie recalled to Vanity Fair.

“And I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I want to do this,’ and she just looked at me, completely deadpan, and said, ‘Honey, I think he’s too late not to. ‘That’s when I realized the only way was to move on,’ Robbie continued.

Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” also starred actors Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey.