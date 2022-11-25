LG, Sony, Samsung, etc

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Black Friday is here, and there are tons of great TV deals pouring in from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. TVs are always a big-ticket item every holiday shopping season, and this year is no different.

We’re seeing huge discounts on monitors from LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL, Hisense, Vizio, and more. Value sets from brands like Amazon, Toshiba, and Insignia are also discounted.

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’ve come to the right place. We’re keeping track of all the best Black Friday TV deals here throughout the event. Be sure to check back often as we’ll be updating this page with new discounts as Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday continue.

Best Black Friday TV deals right now

Black Friday TV sales from major retailers