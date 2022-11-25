Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 Expected to Make a Muted Open Today

Pin 0 Shares

Live Stock Market Updates: India’s BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 equity benchmarks are set to start the first December F&O series trading session on a slow note amid mixed moves in global markets as investors were evaluating the future evolution of interest rates. Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures – a leading indicator of the Nifty index – were last down 42.5 points or 0.2% at 18,625.5, after falling as high as to 58 points earlier Thursday. Both major indices ended the November series more than four percent higher than the previous day.

cnbctv18-forexlive