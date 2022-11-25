Magic’s Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner available to make returns against 76ers – The Denver Post

The Orlando Magic could get a much-needed boost to their frontcourt depth against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Amway Center.

Rookie forward Paolo Banchero and big man Moe Wagner are available to return on Friday.

Banchero has been sidelined for seven consecutive games with a sprained left ankle he suffered after rolling his ankle during a basket practice during the fourth quarter of the home loss to the Houston Rockets on November 7.

“I just have to be patient,” Banchero said. “It’s the first time I’ve faced injuries. At first I wanted to rush as fast as possible trying to get back. I realized it wasn’t doing me any good. I try to learn to be patient and continue to be patient and listen to myself.

Wagner will make his season debut if he plays on Friday. He hasn’t played since spraining his right foot in the preseason win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 14.

Banchero and Wagner trained on Wednesday.

“I haven’t heard Moe Wagner’s trash talk in a while,” Jalen Suggs said. “It was amazing. It’s good to see him again. »

Starting great Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia – soft tissue underfoot) and reserve forward Chuma Okeke (left knee pain) were listed as questionable in Thursday’s injury report.

Carter has missed three of the last four games.

He told the Sentinel ahead of last Friday’s road win over the Chicago Bulls that he struggled with his injury for 5-6 games before being ruled out for the first time in the Nov. 16 home loss to the Chicago Bulls. Minnesota Timberwolves.

Okeke played 12 minutes in Monday’s loss to the Pacers at Indianapolis before exiting with 9:33 left in the third.

“It’s the same knee he treated before,” Mosley said of Okeke. “Part of that is being careful that things don’t get worse. We want to be careful with our guys and make sure we’re trying to get healthy bodies back.

Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe) and Jonathan Isaac (recovering from left knee injury) remain absent.

Fultz trained on Wednesday but will need more conditioning and practice time before making his season debut.

He told the Sentinel on Nov. 9 that he hoped to return “in the next 3-4 weeks” and reaffirmed those hopes at the Sentinel last week.

This deadline is from November 30 to December 30. seven.

“It didn’t even feel real when everyone fell like that. It was like every other day someone was out,” Suggs said. “It wasn’t day to day. It’s good to have them back, to move on and get that vibe of normality back.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the June draft, is averaging 23.5 points, the highest among rookies, with 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.6 minutes (11 games).

He scored 33 and 30 points in consecutive games before being sidelined with the injury.

“I was in a good rhythm for sure,” Banchero said. “I really felt like I was getting better with every game, just learning. It sucks that I got hurt in the middle of a good game like that, but I can’t wait to come back every time I do. do and pick up where I left off.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Prize to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

