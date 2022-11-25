Meet the mice that make the forest

It’s easy to look at a forest and think it’s inevitable: that the trees came into being through a majestic procession of seasons, seeds and soil, and will grow back as long as environmental conditions allow. .

Hidden in plain sight are the creatures whose work makes the forest possible – the multitudes of micro-organisms and invertebrates involved in maintaining this soil, and the animals tasked with delivering seeds too heavy to be carried by the wind to the places where they will germinate.

If one is interested in the future of a forest – which tree species will thrive and which will decline, or whether those threatened by a rapidly changing climate will successfully migrate to newly hospitable lands – one should look to these seed-dispersing animals.

“All the oaks that try to move north are trying to follow the habitable range,” said Ivy Yen, a biologist at the University of Maine, who could be found in the late afternoon in the Penobscot Experimental Forest in nearby Milford. , arranging acorns on a tray for mice and voles to find.