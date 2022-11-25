Merkel says she had no power to dissuade Putin from invading Ukraine

BERLIN — Angela Merkel, who led Germany for 16 years, said her diminished political power nearing retirement had prevented her from organizing diplomatic talks aimed at dissuading Russian President Vladimir V. Putin from launch the full-scale invasion of Moscow. Ukraine in February.

In a lengthy interview published Thursday in Der Spiegel Magazine, Merkel explained that she and French President Emmanuel Macron had tried in the summer of 2021 to organize talks between European Union leaders and Mr. Putin to defuse Russian-Ukrainian tensions. but failed. Mrs. Merkel at that time had already announced her intention to retire.

“I no longer had the strength to assert myself because everyone knew: she would be gone in the fall,” she said.

She said she felt she was losing political clout before stepping down when dealing directly with Mr Putin. Recounting her last state visit to Moscow in August 2021, Ms Merkel noted that Mr Putin would not meet her alone, as he had done in the past, opting instead to include his foreign secretary.