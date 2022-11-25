NASA’s Orion returns haunting new views of the Moon’s tortured surface

Orion captured this view of the Moon during day six of the Artemis 1 mission.

The Moon is a cold, dead and desolate place, as these new images, captured by NASA’s Orion, attest.

Last Monday, the uncrewed Artemis 1 capsule performed the first of two course correction maneuvers required to enter a distant retrograde orbit. It was during this course correction that Orion made its closest approach to the Moon, coming within 80 miles (130 kilometers) of the lunar surface. Naturally, NASA took the opportunity to snap a bunch of cool photos, which the space agency released yesterday.

Read more

bumpy limb

Image: NASA

The images were taken during day six of the Artemis 1 mission, an uncrewed demonstration of NASA’s Orion capsule.

Lunar topology

Image: NASA

The gigantic new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, sending Orion on its 25.5-day journey to the Moon and back.

Craters within craters within craters

The pockmarked lunar surface, as seen by Orion.

Orion used its onboard optical navigation camera to capture the grayscale images of the Moon, showing the most prominent feature of our natural satellite: its vast collection of craters. Indeed, these are craters for miles, with the images even showing craters within craters within craters.

One of 16 cameras

Image: NASA

Orion’s optical navigation camera is one of 16 aboard the spacecraft. In addition to taking images, the camera assists Orion in navigation, and it does so by capturing images of the Earth and Moon and various phases and distances. And as NASA points out, images captured by the Optical Navigation Camera will provide an “enhanced body of data to certify its effectiveness under varying lighting conditions as a means to help orient the spacecraft on future crewed missions.” “.

A surface of 4 billion years in the making

Image: NASA

The Moon was formed more than 4 billion years ago, probably following the collision of an object the size of Mars with the Earth. Our natural satellite has no atmosphere to speak of, and with minimal surface activity, the Moon simply collects craters over time. Researchers estimate that about 225 new impact craters appear every seven years or so.

The story continues

Back to the Moon

Image: NASA

Through its ambitious Artemis program, NASA seeks to bring humans back to the Moon, but in a sustainable and prolonged way. The ongoing Artemis 1 mission is intended to set the stage for Artemis 2, a repeat mission but with the compliment of the astronauts aboard Orion. This sequel mission is currently for 2024.

A wave to Apollo

Image: NASA

After completing its outbound overflight, Orion passed approximately 1,400 miles (2,200 km) above the Apollo 11 landing site at Tranquility Base. It then traversed the Apollo 14 site at an altitude of approximately 6,000 miles (9,700 km), followed by a trip over the Apollo 12 site at an altitude of approximately 7,700 miles (12,400 km), according to The NASA.

Destination: Far Retrograde Orbit

Image: NASA

Orion is currently en route to a deep retrograde orbit (DRO) around the Moon. Spacecraft in this very stable orbit travel very far from the lunar surface at their furthest points and they travel around the Moon opposite to the direction in which the Moon orbits Earth (i.e. i.e. a retrograde orbit).

Speedster outgoing

Image: NASA

Orion has yet to perform a second course correction maneuver, which it will attempt on Friday, November 25 at 4:52 p.m. ET. This burn will move Orion into a distant retrograde orbit, where it will stay for about a week. The spacecraft is currently moving on an abundant trajectory at speeds reaching 5,102 mph (8,211 km/h).

Here for a while, not long

Image: NASA

Orion is due to leave the lunar environment on December 1 and return to Earth on December 11.

We will return

Image: NASA

The first two Artemis missions are a precursor to Artemis 3, in which NASA will attempt to land a man and a woman on the lunar surface. The mission is currently scheduled for 2025, but it likely won’t happen until 2026 or even later.

More from Gizmodo

Sign up for the Gizmodo newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.