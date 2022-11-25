NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leaves Hospital 2 Months After Stroke

NeNe Leaks is grateful to have her family under one roof again.

The The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that his 23-year-old son, Brentt’s Leaks, was released from hospital two months after suffering a stroke. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, NeNe posted a video of Brentt, dressed in a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants, saying goodbye to his nurses as he exited the building.

“My son[‘s] life changed on September 26,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding in separate posts, “To God be the glory…HE walks and talks.”

Along with the health update, NeNe also gave her followers an insight into Brentt’s recovery process. Showing how far her son has come since his stroke, she posted a photo of herself by Brentt’s hospital bed and videos of him learning to walk again through physiotherapy treatments. In one clip, Brentt is seen strapped to a harness as he takes slow steps on a treadmill. Another video shows him walking backwards while throwing a ball at a nurse.