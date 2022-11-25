Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup – Orange County Register

By TALES AZZONI

LUSAIL, Qatar — As Neymar limped off the pitch with an ankle injury, Richarlison qualified for the ‘Seleção’.

A spectacular overhead kick followed an easy strike from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.

After the match, the Tottenham striker learned the extent of Neymar’s injury.

“The most important thing for us is to have him 100 per cent for the next game,” said Richarlison, whose first goal came after a surge started by Neymar. “When I get to the hotel, I’ll go see how he is.”

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says Neymar sprained his right ankle. He declined to speculate on his availability to play in the team’s next game against Switzerland on Monday.

“We put ice on it while he was on the bench and then in physical therapy,” Lasmar said. “There is no test planned at the moment but we will schedule it if necessary. It will be under observation. We will know more tomorrow.”

Neymar was also injured in the 2014 World Cup. Playing at home in Brazil, his tournament ended with a back injury in the quarter-finals against Colombia when he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Brazil ended up losing to Germany 7-1 in the semi-finals.

Neymar was fouled nine times in the game against Serbia, four more than any other player so far at this year’s World Cup. But while dealing with Neymar, the opposing defense couldn’t stop Richarlison.

