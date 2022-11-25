Neymar looks distraught on the Brazil bench as the star has a swollen ankle, but Tite insists the star man’s World Cup is NOT over

Brazil boss Tite insists Neymar’s World Cup isn’t over despite the nasty injury he suffered in their World Cup opener.

They won 2-0 against Serbia with Richarlison scoring both goals, the second was absolutely stunning and described as ‘one of the best World Cup goals of all time’.

Getty Neymar was injured in the second half and had to be substituted

However, there have been disturbing scenes involving their star Neymar.

A stinging challenge from Nikola Milenkovic meant he had to be substituted in the second half, and replays showed his ankle had taken a bad beating.

As he sat on the Brazil bench, he lifted his shirt above his head and looked distraught.

After the final whistle he appeared to have some swelling around his ankle, however, Selecao boss Tite suggested the injury was not as bad as it looked.

Tite reportedly said: “Don’t worry, Neymar will play in the World Cup. He will continue to play, you can be sure of that”.

Neymar is in his third World Cup for Brazil and there is pressure on him to deliver.

genius Richarlison’s acrobatic goal called ‘one of the greatest in World Cup history’

NEW OWNER? World’s 19th richest man is latest candidate for Man United takeover

CENTRAL Man United ‘more attractive’ than Liverpool and timing of sale no coincidence

offer Apple interested in buying Man United as tech giants try to take club from Glazers

road England’s possible route to Qatar 2022 World Cup final with dates and times confirmed

GERMAN Michael Beale: QPR expect manager to become new Rangers boss

fight news Ramsdale calls Ferrell a ‘w**ker man’ in hilarious ‘feud’ ahead of England v USA

popular Beckham open to Man United takeover after Glazers put club up for sale







Getty Neymar looked distraught on the Brazil bench

He has 75 goals for his country and is just two goals off Pele’s official record.