Officials face threats of attack over Muslim ‘kidnapping’ allegation

Threats of attacks against Swedish social service staff have been circulating on Arabic-speaking social media, with some Muslims alleging that Swedish authorities have taken Muslim children away from their parents.

A social media campaign against Sweden’s social services aired on Chinese-owned social media platforms like Tik Tok alleged that Swedish authorities kidnapped children from Muslim homes and have now seen threats of attacks on officials .

In the city of Gothenburg, the authorities take the threats seriously and have drawn up police reports on the threats, some of which mention the purchase of weapons in Gothenburg and plans to attack social services, reports the chain of SVT television.

The number of people considered security threats to Sweden increased by 25% in 2021 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) March 31, 2022

Ing-Marie Larsson, head of social administration Nordost in Gothenburg, commented on the threats saying, “It’s a threat to democracy,” and added, “I would say it’s really serious.

Earlier this week, SVT noted one particular Tik Tok video that appears to be inciting terrorist attacks. “We are talking about Sharia. You have to secure, whether you like it or not, you have to secure your wife and daughter somewhere. So come back here. Listen, either you take your children back or you die a martyr,” the individual said in the video.

The video was part of a live broadcast that included a man claiming to be a father who had his children taken from him. SVT spoke to the man who said, “A lot of people talk to me and give me different advice, on Tiktok and other social media. Some say I should use violence against social services and others advise me to obey the law.

Kidnapping allegations against Swedish authorities are not new and have persisted on social media for about a year.

Earlier this year, Sweden denounced the trend as a “misinformation campaign” and dismissed claims that Muslim children were taken from their parents and forced to drink alcohol or eat pork after being placed in Christian homes.