One Direction’s Liam Payne Leaves Maya Henry With Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are going strong.

The A direction alum and his new flame were pictured stepping out in style for a dinner date in London, making it their second public appearance since they were spotted together at a Halloween party.

For their November 22 outing, Liam rocked a sleek all-black look, including shiny boots and a watch. Kate, walking hand in hand next to Liam, stunned in a beige jacket and trousers with a chic bra top with lace detailing. The Instagram influencer paired her look with silver jewelry, including black pumps with sparkling ankle straps.

Their budding romance follows Liam’s split earlier this year from his ex Maya Henrywho he had been dating since 2019. The couple got engaged in August 2020, although they temporarily broke up in June 2021. At the time of the split, Liam, who shares 5-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole– revealed he had “not been very good at relationships”.