Pizza after Thanksgiving is a must, and these Chicago-area restaurants do it well – NBC Chicago

After spending many hours in the kitchen this week, Chicago-area residents are no doubt ready to kick back and order some pizza this weekend, and NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has a foursome. suggestions.

All four serve thin-crust pizzas, two of which are located within the Chicago city limits and two others in the western suburbs.

New options for taverna crust are popping up in town, but now there’s a new Neapolitan-inspired spot out west where they make their homemade mozzarella, as well as a new-style slice joint. Yorkers that will satisfy even the most jaded Brooklyn ex-pat.

Middlebrow Bungalow (tavern style only on Tuesdays)

2840 W. Armitage Ave.

773-687-9076

www.middlebrowbeer.com

If it’s a Tuesday night in Logan Square, that means thin, crispy, tavern-style pies at Bungalow by Middlebrow — a well-regarded micro-brewery that also makes terrific artisan pies the rest of the week. The owners’ love for the thin taverna got to the point where they had to offer the pies – cut into smaller than normal squares, but so perfect with a house beer.

Pizza Zazas

3037 N. Clark Street

773-661-6389

www.zazas-pizzeria.com

In Lake View, Zazas is one of the last – and best – examples of a New York-style joint.

“I really liked the fine, light and airy texture. I just thought the culture was cool and the pizza was delicious, so why not start playing around with that style,” owner Brett Nemec said.

Grandma’s style pies – a crispier, thinner version of a Sicilian – are rarely seen in Chicago, but are executed with confidence. Regular slices are presented in the case, then reheated to order just like on the East Coast. But Nemec brushes the edges with olive oil and sprinkles them with sea salt for extra flavor.

Kim’s uncle

207 N. Cass Ave., Westmont

630-963-1900

www.unclepizzawestmont.com

Fried Chicken Pizza Ice Cream

964 O.31st St.

773-565-4192

www.pfcic.com

In Westmont, Uncle Pete’s is now Uncle Kim – the next chapter of the team behind Bridgeport’s Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream. But this style of tavern is slightly different from their version in town.

“We just brought back our recipe from Fried Chicken Ice Cream to Pizza; pretty much the same recipe, only difference is the oven,” owner Bradley Shorten said.

There are less than a dozen Faulds ovens in the area, and Shorten says it makes a huge difference, creating a crispy crust that reminds him of his childhood eating neighborhood pizza.

“I think it cooks better. I think that’s one of the main reasons we wanted this place, it was the Faulds oven, it’s like the little gem here, it’s perfect,” he said.

Lantern Pizza Co.

1420 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove

630-541-7565

www.lanternpizza.com

Neo-Neapolitan pizzas are cooked in less than two minutes in the gas oven at the new Lantern Pizza Company in Downers Grove, the brainchild of a former McDonald’s business manager who fell in love with the style in Italy.

“The dough comes out, you stretch the dough, you coat the dough. You bake it in the oven for two minutes and it comes out immediately,” owner Dan Coudreaut said.

Coudreaut goes several steps beyond the average joint, making fresh mozzarella by heating the curds with water, then pulling and stretching by hand until they form white clumps. Sometimes he even smokes them.

“To have that freshness, I knew we had to do it internally,” he said.

Homemade pesto is added to its tomato sauce and the dough is fermented a little longer than the average wood-fired pie. The result is an evenly blistered pizza with a simultaneous burst of acidity and richness.

“I think the best experience is going out, just sitting at the table with you, but 50% of our business, people take it to go,” Coudreaut said.

To top it all off, a recommendation: you can take away any of these pizzas, but please, please, for the sake of the pizza and to really understand and appreciate what the pizza maker went through to create it, Dolinsky urges you to eat it. immediately, as expected, within minutes of taking it out of the oven. The difference in quality is huge.