Qatar World Cup officials interrupt live broadcast and order TV crew to leave

This is the moment authoritarian Qatari officials interrupted a live TV broadcast after telling an Argentinian journalist to stop filming as he interviewed a wheelchair football fan.

A tall man in an Arab robe and headdress ordered Joaquin Alvarez to show him his press pass before asking the cameraman to point his lens.

Studio colleagues back in Buenos Aires said “This is what the government of Qatar looks like” as they expressed concern over what was happening in Doha.

The incident, which happened after a Danish film crew was threatened by security staff as they were broadcasting in the capital ahead of the World Cup, took place during a live report for a popular show on the Argentinian channel El Trece called Nosotros a la Mañana.

Alvarez, who normally hosts the show at a studio in his home country, was joking with Argentinian fans about their favorite TV channel and favorite show when he was interrupted by the official unidentified and two other men who appeared seconds later.

He was forced to stop and prove he was working seconds after a wheelchair fan he was having fun with admitted he was ‘sad’ at the South American nation’s surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia in their first game of the tournament.

The live broadcast hiatus took place at Barwa Village, a commercial and residential complex on the outskirts of Doha which was completed in 2010 and extended for the World Cup.

The reporter and crew resumed filming later in the back of a car, with Alvarez telling viewers he was forced to leave the area after learning the place he was working was “private”.

Insisting that his papers were in order and he had all the necessary permits, he said: ‘I was scared and thought they were going to take me prisoner.

“The person who stopped filming got out of a van and told us in a very rude way that we couldn’t film anymore because we were in a private place.

“I told him we were showing something cool but they told us we had to go and there was a time when they even wanted to take our gear away from us.”

He then thanked supporters for their support in a social media post, raging: ‘We had a bad experience and what happened was totally unfair as we all had our permits and everything was in order.

“It’s in the past now, another anecdote. The most important thing for me is that Argentina play again on Saturday.

Nicolas Magaldi, who is replacing Alvarez as the program’s host while his colleague covers the World Cup, responded by saying: “It’s an example of harsh censorship and we have to say it.”

“They covered up the camera, wouldn’t let us film, rudely ordered you to leave and on top of that the person speaking didn’t identify themselves.”

The journalist’s wife, Tefi Russo, later took to social media to say of her husband: ‘No joke, he just got pissed off because even though he had all his papers in order , he’s not at home, he was doing a live broadcast, he doesn’t speak the language, it’s another culture and it’s censorship when you know you’re not doing anything wrong.

“It’s impossible to work and enjoy a World Cup like this.”

Qatari officials have finally apologized after a similar incident less than a fortnight ago involving the Danish film crew.

TV2 journalist Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking on a live broadcast when he was approached by security personnel who had appeared on a golf cart next to the newly opened Chedi Hotel at Katara Cultural Village.

They told him he was not welcome to film and threatened to break and destroy his camera.

Tantholdt replied, “You invited the whole world here. Why can’t we film? It is a public place.

He then added: “You can break the camera. Want to break it? To chase. You threaten us by breaking the camera.

Earlier in the month, an American journalist claimed that security told him to delete a photo he had taken of a slogan on a wall in the Qatar World Cup media center because it was not “not authorized”.

And on Monday, an Argentinian television journalist was robbed live while reporting in Qatar on the World Cup, with a wallet and documents stolen from her purse.

Dominique Metzger (left) said she was dancing with locals while on air and only realized after items were removed from her satchel

The report captured the faces of some people close to Ms Metzger. She said Qatari officials would be able to identify the suspect using facial recognition technology.

TN reporter Dominique Metzger was broadcasting from the Corniche in Doha ahead of the tournament’s opener when she said the items had been stolen.

Bizarrely, the reporter claimed that the police later asked him what kind of punishment they wanted the alleged pickpocket to suffer if caught, allegedly asking, “Do you want us to sentence him to five years in prison, to be kicked out?”

“I told them I just wanted my wallet back. I will not make the decision for the court system,” she told TN.

England fans dressed as Crusaders have also been turned away from World Cup games in Qatar because their costumes are “offensive to Muslims”.

Two disguised knights were reportedly seen on social media trying to get through security ahead of England’s game against Iran on Monday. They wore coats of mail and helmets bearing the cross of St. George.

It is claimed that the two men, who were also carrying fancy swords, were escorted by four officers to the security gate before kick-off.