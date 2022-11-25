Renault plans to exploit geothermal energy and help the thermal power plant

A Renault logo photographed in Bavaria, Germany. The French car giant says it is aiming for carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and globally by 2050.

The Renault group works with a French public service Engie on the development of a geothermal project on the site of the car manufacturer in Douai, the collaboration expected to last 15 years.

In a statement, Renault said on Thursday that a subsidiary of Engie would begin drilling work in Douai – which was established in 1970 and focuses on body assembly – at the end of 2023.

The plan centers on extracting hot water from a depth of 4,000 meters, or more than 13,100 feet.

According to Renault, this water will be used to meet “industrial needs and heating processes at the Douai site from 2025”. The water temperature will be between 130 and 140 degrees Celsius.

“Once implemented, this geothermal technology would provide a power of nearly 40 MW continuously”, specifies the company.

“In summer, when the need for heat is lower, geothermal energy could be used to generate carbon-free electricity,” he added.