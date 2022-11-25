Richarlison scores ‘one of the greatest goals in World Cup history’ as Brazil and Tottenham star lands superb free kick against Serbia

Richarlison… bow down because it was sensational.

The Brazilian striker scored a truly magnificent and acrobatic goal as his side made their mark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Getty Richarlison’s goal unlikely to improve at 2022 World Cup

The 25-year-old, who plays at his football club for Tottenham, was the man of the moment as he scored twice against Serbia in their first group game.

The first was a tap to give Brazil a goal lead, but the second couldn’t have been more different.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr crossed the ball, Richarlison’s first touch sending him flying before acrobatically kicking him into the goal.

talkSPORT commentator Joe Shennan said: “What a goal, one of the greatest in World Cup history. Richarlison with the most acrobatic and spectacular aerial kick.

It’s a statement that puts him in good company alongside Diego Maradona, James Rodriguez and Dennis Bergkamp who have all scored memorable goals in previous tournaments.

“It’s a magical moment, an unforgettable moment. It was just brilliant from Richarlison. Genius. It was truly magnificent.

Getty Richarlison scored twice for Brazil against Serbia

Getty Richarlison was mobbed by his Brazilian teammates after scoring

TalkSPORT co-commentator Dean Ashton added: “It’s an absolute work of art and it’s Richarlison’s masterpiece… in the World Cup.

“He just throws it and produces the most outrageous freestyle kick to the bottom corner. Wow! It’s incredible.

Richarlison was then mobbed by his teammates as they danced near the corner flag to seal a 2-0 victory.

It was a World Cup debut for the Spurs ace as Brazil entered the tournament in style, while footage from the training ground showed him perfecting technique ahead of his debut on the world stage.

His two World Cup goals are now the same number as Ronaldinho managed.

Richarlison has been truly unstoppable for his country lately, scoring nine goals in his last seven games for his country.