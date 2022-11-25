Robbins restores water after issues with main breaks – NBC Chicago

The suburban village of Robbins has restored water, resolving issues with several major breaks that left dozens of residents without services on Thanksgiving.

The village notified residents around 1:15 a.m. Friday in a Facebook post, asking them to turn on their taps so pressure could build. Residents should run their water to clean their system of old fluids and boil the water for the next 24 hours, the village advised.

Authorities delivered crates of water to those affected by the untimely water main breaks throughout Thursday.

Mayor Darren Bryant said two water main breaks affected more than 100 residents, including himself.

“We take for granted the basic necessity of water, but we have a failing and crumbling infrastructure,” Bryant said Thursday. “I’m calling the governor, the state senators…I’m calling on Jesus…anyone to get help for the people.”

The mayor says the price tag to get the village’s water system up to speed could be more than $40 million.

Robbins is just over three miles from Dixmoor, which has also seen a host of water-related issues in recent months. Major breaks, low water pressure, and problems with the village’s pumping system have all caused problems for officials, and state lawmakers have been urged to allocate funds to help rebuild the problems. infrastructure causing the outages.