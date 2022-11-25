Russian soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

Another 50 servicemen return home after second prisoner swap this week

Moscow and kyiv carried out another major prisoner swap, with around 50 Russian servicemen freed on Thursday in exchange for captured Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said they were rescued from “danger of death” following a shocking summary execution of Russian POWs last week.

Footage shared by the Russian military on Thursday shows a large group of servicemen shortly after the exchange, sharing their emotions on camera, with some finally able to speak to relatives on the phone.

While the released soldiers are eager to meet their families, they must first undergo psychological and physical rehabilitation. One of the servicemen said he was denied medical care for four months despite having heart problems, while another said he was trying to forget the horrors of captivity.

It was the second prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine in the space of a week, with the sides swapping 36 prisoners of war on Wednesday.

Being a prisoner in Ukraine was a “risk of death” for soldiers, the Russian military noted in a statement, apparently referring to a variety of mistreatment and outright torture suffered by Russian servicemen at the hands of Kyiv forces.





Shocking videos of a summary execution of Russian soldiers surfaced online last week, with Moscow accusing kyiv of committing yet another war crime. The Russian Defense Ministry said the killing of unarmed soldiers who surrendered was a “widespread practice” for the troops in kyiv, while the Kremlin has pledged to do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of the massacre to justice.

In one of the videos, Russian servicemen were shown surrendering to troops in kyiv and lying on the ground, before a second clip showed their motionless bodies in pools of blood, apparently dead from bullets to the head.

Another clip, also believed to have been shot at the scene, reportedly showed a Russian soldier refusing to surrender and opening fire on the Ukrainians. kyiv claimed that Russian soldiers had committed “perfidy” and only imitated a surrender, and as such their execution was justified.