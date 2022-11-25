Russian-Ukrainian War Live: Russia launches new strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging hospital, as water is restored in Kyiv | Ukraine

Russian strikes damaged a hospital in Zaporizhzhia overnight, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram.

He wrote:

The enemy again attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. This time the rockets hit near the hospital. Luckily no one was injured, the same cannot be said for the building. Dozens of broken windows.

The attacks come as the latest Russian barrage has shut down all of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants – one of which is located in Zaporizhzhia – for the first time in 40 years.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Financial Times that this week’s strikes had created a situation not seen in 80 or 90 years: “A country on the European continent where there was absolutely no light.

Early Thursday evening, officials said a reactor at a nuclear power plant, Khmelnytskyi, had been reconnected to the grid.

The vast Zaporizhzhia power plant, located in territory under Russian control, was reconnected on Thursday, announced the Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom.