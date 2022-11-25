Saudi sports minister says government would back bids for Manchester United or Liverpool and would like to see Cristiano Ronaldo join the league

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister has said he would back any offers from companies looking to buy Manchester United or Liverpool.

Ownership of the two clubs could change hands, with Manchester United saying they were “exploring strategic alternatives”, while Liverpool said they were welcoming new investors.

BBC Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal issues public sector bid to take over Man United or Liverpool

Liverpool principal owner John W. Henry (L) and Man United’s Glazers (R) are reportedly looking to sell their respective clubs

Liverpool, who have won more major honors than any team in England, and Man United have been linked with possible Middle Eastern investments.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal would support any offers from the private sector, he revealed.

“It’s the most watched league in Arabia and the region and you have a lot of Premier League fans,” he told the BBC.

“From the private sector, I can’t speak for them, but there’s a lot of interest and appetite and there’s a lot of passion for football.

“We will certainly support it where appropriate. [Saudi] the private sector is stepping in, as we know this will have a positive impact on the sport within the kingdom.

The kingdom’s state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) has already bought Newcastle.

NEW | Saudi Arabia would “love” Cristiano Ronaldo to play there, the country’s sports minister, HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, tells me.

And the Saudi government would ‘definitely back’ private Saudi bids for Man Utd or Liverpool now that both clubs are up for sale pic.twitter.com/A7BqNYWuLp —Dan Roan (@danroan) November 24, 2022

Although he ruled out an official offer from the Saudi government, the prince left the door open for private companies in the oil-rich nation to get involved.

He added: “If there is an investor willing to do this and the numbers add up, why not?”

Prince Abdulaziz also revealed that he would like to see Ronaldo play in the Saudi league, with the Saudi Football Federation.

The 37-year-old revealed in his interview with Piers Morgan that he was the subject of an offer from an unnamed Saudi club this summer.

“Anything is possible, I would like to see Ronaldo play in the Saudi league,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

“It would benefit the league, the Saudi sports ecosystem and inspire young people for the future. He is a role model for many kids and has a great fan base.