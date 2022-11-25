Senior Russian official responds to claims that ‘Iranian instructors were killed’ — RT World News

The more the chair wobbles under the kyiv regime, the more fantastic its “fairy tales” will become, says Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov

Crimea leader Sergey Aksyonov has dismissed kyiv’s claims that Iranian military instructors were killed in a Ukrainian strike on the Russian peninsula while helping Moscow forces operate drones.

Statements claiming that this happened by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Aleksey Danilov, were “extraordinary nonsense” Aksyonov said in a Telegram post on Friday.

Such the “fairy tales” coming from kyiv are most likely intended for a Western audience, who “listen to them with pleasure” he suggested.

“The more the chair wobbles under the [Kiev] diet, the more fantastic these tales will become,” said Aksionov.

He was commenting on an interview Danilov gave to the Guardian on Thursday, in which the Ukrainian official was asked to comment on reports in Israeli media last month that Iranian military instructors had been killed in a Ukrainian strike in Crimea. According to the Kan broadcaster, Tehran had sent experts to the peninsula to train Russian troops to operate Iranian-made drones.





Danilov told the British newspaper that the information was accurate but did not reveal when exactly the strike took place or how many Iranians were affected.

“You shouldn’t be where you shouldn’t be. They [the Iranians] were in our territory. We didn’t invite them here, and if they’re collaborating… taking part in the destruction of our nation, we have to kill them. he explained.

Ukraine still claims Crimea as part of its territory, although the peninsula joined Russia in 2014 after a referendum showed overwhelming support to do so.

Speculation that Tehran is supplying drones to Moscow has surfaced in recent months after Russia began actively using suicide drones during its military offensive in Ukraine. kyiv and Western media have claimed that the Russian Geran-2 drones are in fact Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones.

Iran has denied supplying Russia with drones or sending instructors to the country. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, however, confirmed that Tehran had provided a “small number of drones” in Moscow months before the conflict in Ukraine broke out.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month that all weapons used by Russian troops in Ukraine came from domestic stockpiles.