Soccer. World Cup: discovering the stadiums of Qatar [Vidéo] – Soccer

Posted by Pierre-Yves Henry on November 24, 2022 at 7:20 p.m.
Stadiums, a huge challenge in Qatar
Our special correspondent in Qatar, Pierre-Yves Henry, presents the stadiums in Qatar, their particularities, their future, without forgetting the human and ecological costs linked to their construction.
window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ appId : ‘380464435710462’, xfbml : true, version : ‘v3.2’, cookie : true }); }; (function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = ” fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
letelegramme Fr Trans