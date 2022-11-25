South-to-east storm cuts could make trips soggy

The Thanksgiving holiday produced anything but terrible weather, but as Americans rush to get home, the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a storm system that could cause south-east delays over the weekend. charged.

What’s the weather on Black Friday?

If you go shopping on Black Friday, you might want to grab the jackets and raincoats if you’re one of the millions of Americans living in the East, South or Northwest.

The first wave of rain showers from the Thanksgiving storm in southern Plans and the lower Mississippi Valley will move to the east coast, making for a tough shopping day, especially in the morning, for cities like Boston, New York , Philadelphia and Washington.

Meanwhile, the main low pressure system will be suspended in Texas, where more showers and thunderstorms are expected. Cities like Houston, Austin, San Antoni and Corpus Christi will all face the risk of flash flooding.

Travel impacts are likely in Texas, as heavy rains could lead to flooded roads and potential air travel delays. Dallas, for example, will see rain on Friday with high temperatures struggling to hit the mid-50s.

In the North, cold air will remain in Fargo, ND, where highs will only be in the lower 40s, but there will be plenty of sunshine there.

And the familiar late fall rain and mountain snow will return to the Pacific Northwest while the southwest will remain dry and pleasant.

What will the weather be like Thanksgiving weekend?

As we head into Saturday, the main storm system will begin to move away from Texas with rain spreading over areas from Kansas City, Missouri to Tallahassee, Florida. The rain can be heavy at times and can also be accompanied by thunder and lightning in some places.

The storm system expects the rainstorm to move from Chicago to New York by Sunday. Weather Fox

Rainfall totals between 2 and 3 inches are expected by the end of the weekend from Texas to Georgia taking into account all precipitation from Wednesday through Sunday.

Some of these areas could see higher totals of up to 6 inches, especially in parts of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and Mississippi.

By Sunday, the storm system will move into the Ohio Valley and northeast, with rain expected from Chicago to New York. The rain is likely to impact road and air travel for those returning home after Thanksgiving. Be prepared for delays at some of the major hubs in the region.

The good news is that it appears to be mostly a rainy event. Any snow, if it even occurs, will be confined to the highest elevations in northern New England.

Stormy in the west too



A strengthening storm system will crash ashore along the West Coast by Sunday and remain in the western United States through Wednesday of next week.

While specific details such as rain and snow totals remain unclear, the FOX Forecast Center said there is potential for heavy snowfall in the mountains and heavy rain in the lowlands and near the coast. of the Pacific.

Forecast forecasts show potential for heavy snowfall in the mountains and heavy rain near the Pacific coast. Getty Images

Right now it looks like the most likely location for heavy snowfall is the Washington and Oregon Cascades.

Meanwhile, heavy rain could reach southern California by Monday evening. Gusty winds are also expected in the Four Corners area early next week.