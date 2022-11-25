Syscoin Price Prediction 2022 — Will SYS Hit $0.8 Soon?

Bullish SYS price prediction is $0.1974 to $0.7507.

The SYS price will also reach $0.8 soon.

SYS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1104.

In Syscoin’s (SYS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about SYS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Syscoin Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of SYS is $0.117 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,127,689 at the time of writing. However, SYS has increased nearly 1.35% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, SYS has a circulating supply of 671,019,503 SYS. Currently, SYS trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Bitget, DigiFinex, and MEXC.

What is Syscoin (SYS)?

Syscoin is a two-layer blockchain that combines the best elements of Ethereum and Bitcoin (BTC) (ETH). It is protected by the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus algorithm used by Bitcoin. Through a customized version of the Ethereum Virtual Machine, it provides great scalability and smart contract capabilities at the same time (EVM).

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2022

Syscoin holds the 254th position on CoinGecko right now. SYS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

SYS/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Syscoin (SYS) laid out the Descending Channel Pattern. Descending Channel also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.

Currently, SYS is in the range of $0.117. If the pattern continues, the price of SYS might reach the resistance level of $0.1662, and $0.2052. If the trend reverses, then the price of SYS may fall to $0.0994.

Syscoin (SYS) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of SYS.

SYS/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of SYS.

Resistance Level 1 – $0.1974

Resistance Level 2 – $0.3064

Resistance Level 3 – $0.4923

Resistance Level 4 – $0.7507

Support Level – $0.1104

The charts show that SYS has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SYS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.7507.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the SYS might plummet to almost $0.1104, a bearish signal.

Syscoin Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of SYS is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SYS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

SYS/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

More so, the SYS’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, SYS is in a bearish state. Notably, the SYS price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SYS at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SYS is at level 43.59. This means that SYS is neither in an oversold or overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of SYS may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Syscoin Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Syscoin’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

SYS/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of Syscoin. Currently, SYS lies in the range of 17.35, so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of SYS. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of SYS lies below the 50 levels, indicating low volatility. In fact, SYS’s RSI is at 43.59 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of SYS with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Syscoin.

BTC Vs ETH Vs SYS Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and SYS is not moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of SYS does not increase or decrease respectively.

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Syscoin (SYS) might probably attain $1.2 by 2023.

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Syscoin (SYS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SYS might rally to hit $1.9 by 2024.

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2025

If Syscoin (SYS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, SYS would rally to hit $2.3.

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2026

If Syscoin (SYS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, SYS would rally to hit $3.

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2027

If Syscoin (SYS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, SYS would rally to hit $3.8.

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2028

If Syscoin (SYS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, SYS would hit $4.5.

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Syscoin (SYS) , it would witness major spikes. SYS might hit $5 by 2029.

Syscoin (SYS) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Syscoin ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Syscoin (SYS) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Syscoin (SYS) might hit $5.4 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Syscoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SYS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Syscoin in 2022 is $0.7507. On the other hand, the bearish SYS price prediction for 2022 is $0.1104.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the SYS ecosystem, the performance of SYS would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $0.00038001 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.8 if the investors believe that SYS is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.