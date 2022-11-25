The Fundamentals of Bitcoin Trading

Pin 0 Shares

Bitcoin is a volatile and unpredictable financial instrument. As such, it is essential to have a strategy before making a trade. Having a profit and loss target and setting stop-loss levels is also vital. This is the most crucial tip for successful trading because not setting a stop-loss level can expose you to a devastating movement.

Day-Trading

When trading cryptocurrency, day trading can help you maximize your profits especially when you trade BTC USDT. It involves buying cryptocurrency at one marketplace and selling it at another, which creates a difference in price known as the spread. Since the crypto market is unregulated and anyone can open an account on any exchange platform, there is the potential for considerable differences in trading volume and liquidity.

To succeed at day trading, you need to understand the market’s fundamentals. Then, you need to know how to interpret the market’s fluctuations. This way, you can predict the price movement better. Also, it would help if you remembered that past performance is not indicative of future results. Combining these tools can give you a significant edge over the competition.

Arbitrage

Arbitrage trading involves trading cryptocurrencies with limited risk without paying hefty set-up fees or investing in a speculative product. The price of crypto assets often varies significantly in a short period, which makes it a good choice for investors who want to make a quick profit. Arbitrage trading is possible around the clock across hundreds of exchanges, making it a convenient way to earn extra money.

The process of arbitrage involves increasing the price of a cryptocurrency on one exchange while it is down on another so that the prices are closer to one another. This makes it more difficult for the next trader to make a profit. Arbitrage trading used to be done manually, but with the rise of cryptocurrencies, computerized trading has replaced manual trading. This technology keeps track of price fluctuations around the clock, making the trades instantaneous.

Margin

Margin when trading bitcoin is a type of trading that allows traders to increase their purchases and sell them at a later time. The margin account will magnify your gains and losses. It can be a great way to reduce your risk, but beware that margin interests will eat your profits. There are two types of margins available: short and long. Long positions involve purchasing cryptocurrency at a higher price than it is today and selling it at a lower price when it increases.

The best way to avoid losing money on margin trading is to trade only with funds you can afford to lose. You should only risk up to 5% of your account. In addition, using stop-loss orders and a ladder of take-profit levels is essential when using margin.

Technical Indicators

Technical indicators are an excellent tool to use when trading bitcoin. Among the most popular indicators are the Bollinger Bands, which measure market volatility. They are named after their inventor, John Bollinger, and are composed of an upper band, a moving average line, and a lower band. These bands react to changes in price by expanding or contracting in accordance with the market’s volatility. The more volatile the market, the higher the bands should be.

Technical indicators should be simple and manageable, however. It would help if you kept your charts simple and did not use more than three or four indicators. Using too many indicators will only confuse you and lead to analysis paralysis. A good rule of thumb is to use only two moving averages, one Fibonacci retracement, and a pair of Bollinger bands. Using more than three indicators may only be suitable in some situations, and you can use a different set of indicators for specific market conditions.

Short Selling

Short selling involves putting your money in an investment with a high probability of falling in value. It can be hazardous, so you should only use it if you can afford to lose the money. It is also essential to know your country’s current trends and regulations before you sell short.

To sell Bitcoin short, you must know the technical and fundamental analysis basics. If you’re a beginner, you should learn the fundamentals of trading before tackling technical analysis. Despite the high-profit potential, short-selling bitcoin comes with high risk. Moreover, you must understand the tax implications of short selling, which vary based on your circumstances.

Avoid Initial Coin Offerings.

You should avoid investing in initial coin offerings (ICOs) when trading bitcoin. These are new investments that offer limited or no information about the project. These ventures often fail to deliver on their promises, and they can cause you to lose money. The main issue with these projects is that traditional financial institutions do not regulate them, and they are not transparent.

It is advisable to use a regulated exchange when trading bitcoin. The AFM recommends avoiding ICOs for this reason. While most ICOs allow buyers to buy tokens with other cryptocurrencies, many of these are run by criminals. These criminals may sell your tokens for euros or dollars and then have your money transferred to their bank account.