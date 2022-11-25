The Loop NFL Picks: Week 12

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Every Sunday, Kevin Cusick makes his predictions against the latest Las Vegas point spread, the way God intended …

Packers at Eagles (-7½):

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed on to his latest cause, calling for the NFL to switch to all grass fields. The former MVP is a huge fan of natural surfaces, as he likes watching the way the ball bounces off the grass before reaching his receivers. Pick: Eagles by 9

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Saints at 49ers (-4½):

The 49ers had a huge partisan advantage Monday night when they routed Arizona in front of nearly 80,000 fans in Mexico City. It was a wonderful night for the Mexican fans as it gave them a rare three hours to enjoy something infinitely more entertaining than soccer. Pick: 49ers by 11

Fans React Before An Nfl Football Game Between The Arizona Cardinals And The San Francisco 49Ers Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, In Mexico City. (Ap Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fans react before an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Bears at Jets (-4½):

Jets coach Robert Saleh named Mike White the starting QB, a stunning demotion for former first-round pick Zach Wilson. White no doubt got the nod because the Jets would like their quarterback to be an adult, for a change. Pick: Jets by 7

File - New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Sits On The Bench During The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game Against The Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, In East Rutherford. Zach Wilson Has Been Benched By The New York Jets And Will Be Replaced By Mike White As The Starter Sunday Against The Chicago Bears. Coach Robert Saleh Announced The Decision Wednesday, Nov. 23, After Evaluating And Discussing The Situation With His Assistants. (Ap Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE – New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford. Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets and will be replaced by Mike White as the starter Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday, Nov. 23, after evaluating and discussing the situation with his assistants. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Chargers at Cardinals (+1½):

Arizona assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired this week over an incident in Mexico City where he was accused of groping a woman. The NFL has a strict zero tolerance policy for such assault allegations, unless they’re made against an NFL owner. Pick: Chargers by 7

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Line Coach Sean Kugler Walks On The Field Before An Nfl Football Game Against The Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, In Inglewood, Calif. (Ap Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Bengals at Titans (+1½):

Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing was allowed to keep his job despite being arrested on a DUI charge. In a related note, the Titans would allow star runner Derrick Henry to keep his job if he actively took up cannibalism. Pick: Titans by 3

File - Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Watches During Warm Ups Before An Nfl Football Game Against The Miami Dolphins, On Jan. 2, 2022, In Nashville, Tenn. Downing Is Free On Bond After He Was Arrested On Charges Of Speeding And Driving Under The Influence Early Friday Morning, Nov. 18, 2022. (Ap Photo/John Amis, File)
FILE – Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Rams at Chiefs (-14½):

Rams running back Darrell Henderson was surprisingly cut Tuesday, then tweeted out emojis indicating he was thrilled with his sudden free agency. That’s more bad news for his Los Angeles teammates who, at 3-7, have still not quite sobered up from the Super Bowl parade. Pick: Chiefs by 20

Los Angeles Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) Carries The Ball As New Orleans Saints Linebacker Demario Davis (56) Holds On In The First Half Of An Nfl Football Game In New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Ap Photo/Butch Dill)
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) carries the ball as New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) holds on in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Broncos at Panthers (+2½):

Former starter Sam Darnold has been named Carolina’s third starting quarterback of the season. This reminds us of the old football adage that says, when you have three quarterbacks, you actually have zero quarterbacks. Pick: Broncos by 3

Carolina Panthers Quarterback Sam Darnold Throws The Ball During Pre-Game Warm-Ups Before An Nfl Football Game Against The Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, In Baltimore. (Ap Photo/Terrance Williams)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold throws the ball during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Texans at Dolphins (-12½):

Houston coach Lovie Smith declared this week that he was benching quarterback Davis Mills and inserting Kyle Allen into the starting lineup. NFL analysts were surprised by the announcement, as they assumed Smith had already been fired several weeks ago. Pick: Dolphins by 14

Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith Answers A Question After An Nfl Football Game Against The Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, In Houston. The Commanders Won 23-10. (Ap Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith answers a question after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. The Commanders won 23-10. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Buccaneers at Browns (+3½):

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is just one week away from being reactivated from his suspension. The former Houston standout is hoping that, if he plays his best, by the end of the year he can help the Browns win their fourth game of the season. Pick: Buccaneers by 7

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Runs A Drill During An Nfl Football Practice At The Team'S Training Facility Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, In Berea, Ohio. (Ap Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs a drill during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Other games

Ravens at Jaguars (+4½): Pick: Ravens by 7

Falcons at Commanders (-4½): Pick: Commanders by 7

Raiders at Seahawks (-3½): Pick: Seahawks by 6

Steelers at Colts (-2½): Pick: Colts by 3

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson, Center, Scrambles Against Jaguars Defensive End Adam Gotsis, Left, And Linebacker Myles Jack During The First Half Of A Game On Dec. 20, 2020, In Baltimore. (Nick Wass, Ap)
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, center, scrambles against Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis, left, and linebacker Myles Jack during the first half of a game on Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore. (Nick Wass, AP)

Record

Week 11: 9-5 straight up; 6-8 vs. spread

Season:: 98-65-1 straight up (.601); 80-84 vs. spread (.488)

Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Celebrates With Teammate Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) After Scoring On A 1-Yard Touchdown Run During The Second Half Of An Nfl Football Game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, In Minneapolis. (Ap Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrates with teammate quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleDavid Beckham and an offer from Manchester United – what could go wrong? | Manchester United
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR