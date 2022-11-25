The Top 3 Gainers in the Past 24 Hours – HT, DOGE and XRP

The top 3 gainers traded in the last 24 hours have been listed.

Despite the bearish state, altcoins are possessing hikes in their prices.

1. Huobi Token (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) is the native token of Huobi crypto exchange. It is a decentralized token powered on Ethereum blockchain. Being the world-leading cryptocurrency trading exchange, Huobi launched only HT as its official token in the market. Further, Huobi token is the prominent source and the hub for Huobi ecosystem and all its businesses.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Huobi Token is trading at $5.92 representing a 24-hour trading volume of $17,500,780. Additionally, the token is reflecting an uptrend in its prices, increasing by 9.27% in the last 24 hours.

2. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the popular meme coins trending in the market. Moreover Dogecoin is using a unique technology, Scrypt which differs from the work system of other crypto assets. Also, the total supply of DOGE is uncapped and so there is no limit to its supply in the market. Further the success behind this internet meme coin is Elon Musk, who is the father of Dogecoin.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current price status of DOGE is $0.087477 with a 24-hour trading volume of $794,386,180. Since the coin is boosting its value, the trading graph shows a spike of 7.52% in the last 24 hours.

3. XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP) is the utility token of Ripple payment network. Functioning as a decentralized token, XRP aims to be an affordable digital asset with fast transaction speed. Additionally, as XRP operates in such factors, it is mainly used for cross-border payments. Moreover, XRP is the important token for the Ripple payment gateway as it facilitates inexpensive payments around the globe.

According to CoinMarketCap, XRP’s live market value is $0.404630 surging over 6.12% in the last 24 hours.