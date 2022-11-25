Two Swedes accused of spying for Russia go on trial

Comment this story Comment

STOCKHOLM — A trial opened Friday in Sweden in the case of two Swedish brothers of Iranian origin accused of spying for Russia and its GRU military intelligence service for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared in Stockholm District Court to face charges of working jointly to pass information to Russia between September 28, 2011 and September 20, 2021 .

Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for the Swedish internal intelligence agency but also for the Swedish armed forces. Swedish prosecutors allege that the data they provided to the Russians came from multiple authorities within Sweden’s Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym SAPO.

Swedish media said Peyman Kia worked for the Armed Forces Foreign Defense Intelligence Agency, whose Swedish acronym is MUST, and allegedly worked with a top secret unit under MUST that dealt with Swedish spies abroad. .

Intelligence expert Joakim von Braun told Swedish TV channel SVT at the start of the trial that although many details remain unknown, it appears to be one of the most serious espionage cases. most damaging in Swedish history, as the men have compiled a list of all SAPO employees.

“That alone is a big problem because Russian intelligence is focused on human sources,” von Braun said.

Peyman Kia was arrested in September 2021 and his brother in November 2021. Both denied any wrongdoing, their lawyers told the court.

Payam Kia, 35, helped his brother and “disassembled and broke a hard drive which was later found in a trash can” when his brother was arrested, according to the indictment obtained by The Associated Press.

Naturalized Swedish citizens face sentences of up to life imprisonment if convicted.

In a separate case, Swedish authorities on Thursday released one of two people arrested this week on suspicion of spying against Sweden and another foreign power, but the person released remains a suspect.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday during a pre-dawn operation in the Stockholm area. Authorities gave few details about the case, but Swedish media cited witnesses who described elite police rappelling from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest them.

According to Swedish reports, the two were a couple and are both Russians who arrived in Sweden in the late 1990s. The AP could not confirm this information.

The Swedish prosecution said on Thursday evening that one of the two had been released but was still a suspect. He did not explain the reason for the release of one and the continued detention of the other.

The investigation had been ongoing for some time, SAPO said. He said one of those arrested was suspected of aggravated espionage against Sweden and against “a foreign power”. Authorities have not identified the other country that was allegedly spied on.