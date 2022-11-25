Ukraine scrambles to restore power after Russian missile strikes

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian authorities have been working to restore electricity supplies to several cities, including Kyiv, as they face a worsening humanitarian crisis after Russian missile barrages damaged critical infrastructure in across the country in what the United States has called a Moscow campaign to freeze Ukraine. submission.

As winter sets in, Russian strikes wreak havoc on civilians across Ukraine, forcing them to cook on gas camping stoves, stock water in baths for cuts and to wrap themselves in blankets when the first snows have fallen.