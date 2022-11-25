Utah man charged with assault after brandishing razor in flight, US says

A Utah man has been charged with carrying a weapon on an airplane and assault with a deadly weapon after holding a razor to the throat of the passenger sitting next to him, federal prosecutors said this week.

The encounter was the latest example of unruly behavior that law enforcement officials say has become more common in the skies as air traffic resumes after a major drop due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man, Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, of Syracuse, Utah, was on a JetBlue flight from New York’s Kennedy International Airport to Salt Lake City on Monday when he put his hand in front of the woman’s video screen sitting next to him. and told him to pause his movie, prosecutors said.

The woman took off her headphones and realized that Mr Fackrell was holding what appeared to be a knife – it was later identified as a wooden-handled razor with a one- to two-inch blade – a few centimeters from his throat, according to a statement released Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah.