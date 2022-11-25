Video Of Snake Running Away With Slipper Leaves The Internet Widespread

The location where this video was shot is not yet known.

There are very few predators as feared and hated as snakes. However, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. Now, a video showing a reptile’s hilarious antics has got social media users laughing.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, the short video shows a snake grabbing a rubber slipper and sliding around with it while holding its head high. “I wonder what this snake will do with this chappal. It has no legs. Location unknown,” Mr Kaswan wrote in the post’s caption.

Watch the video below:

I wonder what that snake will do with that chappal. He has no legs. Location unknown. pic.twitter.com/9oMzgzvUZd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2022

The video reveals how after a group of people noticed the snake approaching their house off-camera, one of them decided to throw her pink rubber slipper at it. The reptile instantly grabs the shoes in its mouth and makes a hasty exit with its head up.

The video immediately took the internet by storm. Mr Kaswan shared the clip on Thursday night and since then it has racked up over 229,000 views and over 7,200 likes.

In the comments section, while some users speculated about the action of the snake, others offered hilarious reactions.

“I guess it’s because of the taste or smell of the rubber slippers, I’ve seen them a few times. Maybe he feels like they were his prey!” wrote one user. “Cinderella – The Serpentine Edition,” said another.

A third user wrote, “This is amazing…it’s possible the snake thinks it’s prey.” A fourth explained: “Looks like he’s building something of his own, maybe a fort he looks very happy with, dancing like that with his head in the air, practically prancing around, which is very difficult to do without prancing legs.” “Fast and furious,” wrote another.

