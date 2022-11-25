Wales v Iran – 2022 World Cup LIVE: Dragons seek crucial Group B win after late draw with USA

Wales take on Iran in their second match of the World Cup group stage this morning and all the action will be live on talkSPORT.

The Dragons drew 1-1 with the United States in their opener in Qatar after Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to save a point.

Bale’s kick canceled out Timothy Weah’s opener as Robert Page’s side dominated the second half after a nervous start to the game.

Carlos Queiroz’s Iran lost 6-2 to England but will look to take the positives after talisman Mehdi Taremi netted a brace against the Three Lions.

Kick-off time: 10:00 a.m. UK

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Wilson, Ramsey, N Williams; Ball, Moore.

Iran XI: Hosseini; Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Rezaeian, Hosseini; Ezzatolahi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi; Azmoun, Taremi, Pourilaganji

Live commentary: talkSPORT website stream HERE listen through app HERE

listen through talkSPORT Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE

Follow the minute-by-minute updates from Wales v Iran in our dedicated live blog here