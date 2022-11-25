Home News Walmart shooting suspect had note in phone ramp against co-workers

Walmart shooting suspect had note in phone ramp against co-workers

The Walmart supervisor who authorities say shot and killed six co-workers in Chesapeake, Va., before killing himself, had a note in his phone that denounced people he perceived to have harassed or betrayed him and were doing hint at what was to come.

“God forgive me for what I’m going to do…” concluded Andre Bing in Notethat the city of Chesapeake posted on Twitter on Friday.

It was unclear when the memo was written, and parts where Bing appeared to name particular people were redacted. On Tuesday evening, police said Bing – a Walmart employee since 2010 who most recently worked as a shift manager – attacked coworkers working at the store, targeting some in a break room.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

