Who will win Sunday’s Week 12 game in Jacksonville? – Denver Post

Here’s how the Baltimore Sun sports team views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 12 game between the Ravens (7-3) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) at TIAA Bank Field:

Jonas Shaffer, journalist

Jaguars 21, Ravens 20: Jacksonville has had an extra week to prepare for Lamar Jackson and that Ravens offense, which looks stuck at neutral and could be without Ronnie Stanley. Travis Etienne will be a great test for the Ravens’ revamped run defense, but Christian Kirk poses the biggest threat on this side of the ball. Would the Ravens trust a stoned Kyle Hamilton to handle it in the slot? If not, how often can Marlon Humphrey follow him? This Jaguars offense is better than its record suggests.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 28, Jaguars 21: If the Ravens throw an offensive dud against Jacksonville like they did against the Panthers last week, they will lose. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is capable of making big plays and the Jaguars are better trained than they were a year ago. Overall, Baltimore has more talent, but the Ravens need to bring at least their “B” game, not that below-par performance from a week ago.

Childs Walker, journalist

Ravens 23, Jaguars 16: The Ravens can’t afford a flat performance against the Jaguars, who run the ball effectively and string together first downs when quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fit. Jacksonville hasn’t been blown all season, so expect a biter before the Ravens assert themselves with superior defense and more reliable special teams.

Ryan McFadden, journalist

Ravens 24, Jaguars 14: Even though the Jaguars have lost six of their last seven games, the Ravens shouldn’t take this game lightly. Jacksonville has the NFL’s No. 13 offense, according to Football Outsiders efficiency metrics, and running back Travis Etienne Jr. has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the last four games. But the Ravens’ defense will continue its recent dominance as Lamar Jackson and company find an offensive rhythm.

CJ Doon, editor

Jaguars 23, Ravens 21: The Jaguars are the only team with a losing record to produce a positive point differential this season, having edged their opponents by 11 points. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is an above-average quarterback with superstar traits, and he has a strong group of weapons around him. Jacksonville’s defense is vulnerable, but it’s not up against the best version of the Ravens’ offense, especially if Lamar Jackson is banged up. All signs point to an upheaval.

Tim Schwartz, Editor

Ravens 24, Jaguars 13: I believe in this Ravens defense in full swing and that should make life harder for Trevor Lawrence, who has been playing better lately with just two interceptions in his last five games. The Jaguars are coming off their bye week, so health might be a factor, but they just don’t have the talent the Ravens have. How long can Lamar Jackson and the offense fight? I don’t suspect much longer as he has a solid showing to lead Baltimore to an easy win.

