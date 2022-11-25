Why is a giant sculpture by Elon Musk of a goat parading in Texas?

Elon Musk has remained in the news cycle since taking over Twitter, whether for laying off staff, firing senior company executives or running a poll to restore control to the former US president. Donald Trump on the Bird app.

Again, Musk is making headlines, but not for something he did. The owners of a cryptocurrency company called Elon Goat Token ($EGT), who describe themselves as “big Elon fans”, have come up with a giant sculpture of the billionaire’s face, the newspaper reports. Austin American Statesman.

The company plans to deliver this “monument” to Musk in the Texas capital of Austin in the United States on Saturday, November 26.

What is the sculpture and why was it built? What is Elon Goat Token? Let’s take a closer look.

‘GOAT’ Elon Musk

The statue with Musk’s face shows his head on the body of a goat wearing a Dogecoin collar and riding a rocket.

According Austin American Statesman report, the monument, which costs $600,000, is built on the back of a tractor-trailer and measures more than 30 feet long and 20 feet high.

Musk’s head alone is about six feet tall.

The statue also features simulated rocket fire, smoke, lasers, concert lighting and music, the report adds.

“Elon GOAT Token has truly stepped outside the box and done something no other crypto project has dared to do,” the company’s official website proclaims.

The structure – designed by Danny Wang and built by Canadian metal sculptors Kevin Stone and Michelle Stone – took “about nine months” to complete, reports Interesting engineering (IE).

“Danny Wang is the creator. Show Works in Phoenix built the Rocket and the Goat,” said $EGT THAT’S TO SAY.

“Kevin Stone did Elon’s head in British Columbia, Canada,” the company added.

The base of Musk’s head is made of foam which was then covered with a similar material used to upholster truck beds, according to THAT’S TO SAY.

The THAT’S TO SAY The report also states that the bust was then covered with high-temperature aluminum tape and aluminum octagons were then attached to it before being welded together.

Why did Elon Musk’s “superfans” create his sculpture?

According to the $EGT website, they created the sculpture to honor the Tesla CEO’s many “achievements and commitment to cryptocurrency.”

The company is also aiming to grab attention through “Musk’s potential acceptance of this biblical-sized giveaway,” the website says.

“Most people thought we’d never make it, but after a year of building it’s time to bring it back to Elon. Really, we just want to meet the guy and give it to him. After all, he’s the most innovative human alive, hence the GOAT – greatest of all time,” $EGT said in a statement earlier, according to Interesting engineering.

Richard Latimer, co-founder of $EGT, said Austin American Statesman on the idea behind the giant sculpture.

$EGT is officially BACK ON THE ROAD “Stay-Ready” left PHX, AZ for #Austin It tracked our day 1 bus tour in PHX until we pulled up. He asked if he could be the official trucker for $EGT. We accepted and he’s been part of the road family ever since #ElonGoat pic.twitter.com/eCYTzf3w9T — Elon Goat Token (@ElonGoatToken) November 18, 2022

“We dedicated the statue to (Elon Musk) because he stepped in for crypto at a good time and blew it all up. With everything he’s done with (the cryptocurrencies) Doge and Baby Doge and a few other coins we decided why not do the same thing but really go out there and go beyond and bring him something thing,” Latimer told the newspaper. .

On where they got the money for this sculpture, the founders of the company says Austin American-Stateman that these were primarily fees on cryptocurrency transactions and funding received from members of the cryptocurrency community.

Since its completion, the sculpture has toured several US states.

Bust Plans

Before gifting the sculpture to the SpaceX co-founder, the company will host “GOATSgiving,” a gathering of Musk and cryptocurrency fans.

After the event, the structure will be transported to Tesla headquarters in Austin.

Ashley Sansalone, co-founder of the crypto company, told the Austin American Statesman, “We’re going to deliver it to Elon on the 26th and just hope he takes it.”

Musk has yet to comment on the statue or if he will accept the gift.

Sansalone said his company has not communicated with Musk, adding that “in a perfect world” he would meet with him and his other team members.

READ ALSO: Explained: Who is George Hotz, the iPhone hacker, hired by Elon Musk to fix Twitter search?

Cryptocurrency and Elon Goat Token

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is meant to be an alternative form of payment.

Based on the Shiba Inu meme, Dogecoin, often promoted by Musk, is also a type of cryptocurrency.

This team behind Elon Goat Token offers a “platform for cryptocurrency users to list their own tokens and cryptocurrency,” according to American statesman from Austin.

The founders of $EGT also have the “Elon GOAT Club”, a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Their goat-themed NFTs can be collected, bought and sold, the newspaper reports.

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.