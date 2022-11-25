Why my feelings about stay-at-home parenting are complicated

Insider’s experts choose the best products and services to help you make informed decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

This essay is part of “Home Ec: The Economics of Stay-at-home Parenting,” a Personal Finance Insider series on the financial reality of staying home with your kids.

When I left the workforce to raise our first child, my husband and I decided it was best for our family. But it was not a decision made without financial constraints. Staying home has forced our family to make financial sacrifices, diminished our earning potential, and slowed us down in our quest for financial independence.

But the past few years as a stay-at-home parent have been some of the most rewarding and fulfilling of my life. They also allowed our family more flexibility and decreased our overall stress – and you can’t put a price on that. Yet my journey as a stay-at-home parent has not been linear.

I quit my full time job when the urge to be with my daughter got too strong

I never thought I would be a full-time stay-at-home mom, but before I had kids, my husband and I knew we didn’t want to do daycare right away. Our hope was that my mother, who had just retired, would keep our eldest until she was 1 year old.

When I got pregnant, I was working as a financial advisor in downtown Minneapolis and coaching high school football. When our daughter was born in May, I took a leave of absence and then returned to my job as a financial advisor in October; I worked about four days a week in the office while my mother watched our daughter.

Over the months, I felt the need to be with our daughter more and more. I continued to cut my hours until the point where it no longer made sense for me to continue working in the office.

As I transitioned into full-time and stay-at-home parenting, I did some financial coaching and started a podcast on the side. Later, after our second daughter was born, I switched to freelance writing because it was much more flexible.

Even though I was a stay-at-home parent, I wanted to continue helping clients and educating others about personal finance because it was something I was passionate about. I knew that developing a part-time business would give us extra income down the line and ease the transition when I came back to work more once the kids were in school full-time.

When I was ready to go back to work full time, I realized it didn’t make sense financially.

I began to miss working with high school students after the birth of our second daughter, so I considered returning to class part-time. I hoped I could continue to write and work part-time at a local high school. But I soon realized that it didn’t make sense for me to return to work in the traditional sense due to the high cost of childcare.

When I left teaching in 2015, I was earning around $45,000 a year in gross income. It was my fifth year of teaching.

When I considered going back to teaching, the salaries were a little higher, but I would be starting over in a new district, so I figured I could make about $25,000 a year teaching part-time. Spread out over the school year, that works out to $680 per week before taxes and deductions, or $2,777 gross per month.

We knew we would need structured child care and started looking at our options. One of the local child care options we looked at, a Spanish Immersion Center, offered us a part-time rate of $400 per week for two children, three days per week, for a total of $1,600 per week. month. Speaking to local moms in our area, I found that number to be about average. A mother pays nearly $2,500 for two children four days a week. Those with children in home centers pay less, about $700 a month for two children.

My husband has our family’s health and dental insurance, so I knew it wouldn’t need to be deducted from my salary. However, other taxes, such as state and federal income tax, and deductions, such as Medicare and Social Security, would be eliminated. I also knew that if I started working for a school district, I would want to invest in my 403(b) retirement plan again.

With these deductions added, I would get about $430 net pay each week, barely covering the amount of childcare we would need. And that does not include the amount of money spent on gas and car maintenance, clothing, and other unforeseen costs associated with working in a classroom (such as buying necessary supplies that the school cannot afford). So I decided not to go back to teaching after all.

After talking to some of my local friends from the mothers group, I discovered that I was not alone. Many of them gave up their careers, went part-time or found jobs with flexible hours because the child care costs just didn’t add up. One mom in particular, a registered nurse, would have had to shell out $740 a week to have her two children, including a newborn, babysat. For her, once the taxes and deductions were removed, she would have brought home a negative balance.

I’m still earning some money as a freelancer – but I can’t wait to have 2 full time incomes again

These days, my husband and I budget our expenses based on his income, and all the money I make as a freelancer goes toward savings, extra house projects we want to complete, or vacations. extra we want to take. It’s not a ton of money, but it helps cover some of those extras for our family.

Staying home with my kids has also allowed me to pursue other interests, such as creating short form personal finance video content, writing travels, and even writing a children’s book. I’m sure if I worked full time, I couldn’t pursue these side projects.

On the other hand, while spending time with children and saving money on childcare is nice, it will also be nice when we have more disposable income to work with.

Taking a break from work in the traditional sense has sometimes been difficult. There are days when I long for structure, interactions with colleagues, and the ability to use my brain to collaborate and create in a professional setting.

However, with the rapid pace at which children grow, most of the time I relish being home with them, watching them learn and grow, and getting to know them in a way that I don’t. couldn’t have done without this break from working.