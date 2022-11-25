Woman found dead and husband rescued in Utah’s Zion National Park

A 31-year-old woman has been found dead in Zion National Park, Utah, after her husband reported the couple experienced symptoms of hypothermia while camping in the park.

The husband told authorities the couple were on an authorized 16-mile hike in the Narrows section of the park on Tuesday when they became “dangerously cold” overnight, the national park said in a statement Thursday.

The 33-year-old went for help on Wednesday morning, but search and rescue teams determined the woman was dead after park visitors and first responders attempted to administer first aid, according to the press release.

The injured man was transported to the Zion Emergency Operations Center.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office and the National Park Service are investigating the woman’s cause of death.