2-year-old boy shot dead inside Park Forest home, police say – NBC Chicago

A 2-year-old boy was rushed to a Chicago hospital following a shooting Friday morning in the southern suburb of Park Forest, police said.

At around 11:15 a.m., the boy was taken by a relative to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. The toddler was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital for surgery and is believed to be in critical condition.

As of Friday afternoon, it remains unclear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. The family member who brought the boy to the hospital reported that the boy was shot in a house in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard, authorities said.

The Park Forest Police Department is investigating with the help of the South Suburb Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 708-748-1309.