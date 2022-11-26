5 tips to make your home workout space one you’ll actually use

It’s hard to get in the mood to exercise when the couch is calling you just a few feet away. And once you pull out your phone to view a workout video, it might only take a few seconds before it clears your inbox or gets sucked into the ICT Tac to cancel. Who needs exercise, anyway?

Well, we all do it in one form or another. Maintain about 30 minutes of physical activity each day (and maybe double that if you sit all day at work) is one of the most important things you can do for your health, along with sleep and maintaining a diet balanced. Regular exercise can help prevent disease, prevent you from developing chronic health conditions like diabetes and heart diseaseand simultaneously help boost your mood and sense of well-being.

But gyms cost money, and finding the motivation to exercise in the same space where you eat, sleep, and relax can be difficult. Rethinking the way you train at home may require a few simple tweaks or additions to make your routine more enjoyable – something you’ll want to come back to again and again, without distractions.

Here are some quick and easy tips to keep you from sitting on the couch and on your living room floor.

Westend61/Getty Images



1. Leave your favorite exercise equipment in plain sight



Rolling out my stained, turquoise yoga mat has conditioned my brain to know when it’s “time to exercise.” To make it a priority, I keep it in plain view, under my table. The second it’s flat and ready for action, I have to start the routine.

Because time is of the essence to ride the wave of motivation once you get the idea to start exercising, it’s important to make the most of it with exercise equipment you’ll actually use. – and that you enjoy using. For me, it’s an ab roller and an old pair of boxing gloves. I’ll take them out just in case I feel like throwing them into the exercise routine mix. Sometimes I do, and sometimes I don’t, but there really is something to have something in mind.

Another tip: Don’t bother with gear you don’t like to use. I don’t like lifting weights or running on a treadmill, so I don’t even bother trying to fit that into my home exercise routine. Keeping things cool and enjoyable is the key to a balanced and active life, even if you’re only active for a few minutes at a time.

2. Dress so you don’t sweat

It’s pretty simple, but once you’ve committed to a certain number of minutes of exercise, put on your gym clothes or whatever of your “exercise gear”. Some surveys of gym goers have suggested that simply slipping into workout gear can provide the motivation sometimes needed to get you working up a sweat.

To ride this wave, get moving right after you put on your workout clothes. Try not to lie down, take a phone call, start sorting your clothes, or start any other activity that isn’t exercise. This can feed a sense of procrastination and erode the careful balance that must be managed in the home space as an exercise space.

When you take off your workout clothes once you’re done, however, is up to you. We will not judge.

3. Set the mood

While candles have been debated for the quality of their smoke, few things have been as available and effective as setting the mood of a room. (To be safe, consider lighting a candle in a well-ventilated room or trimming the wick, according to Healthline.) If you’re settling into a yoga routine, Pilates workout, or anything else you’d like to spice up with In the right mood, lighting a candle before your exercise routine – or as a reward for cooling off – can really change the energy of the room.

Another mood changing tactic is to organize specific music playlists for your workouts. Choose playlists that you know pump you up or change your headspace to be in tune with your body, then let loose. Being selective about your songs can also be useful for sleeping.

Half Point Images / Getty Images



4. Listen to a dialogue-heavy podcast or TV show

I’m a movie snob and a dialogue addict. So when I’m absolutely not in the mood for exercise, or any of the “mindfulness” or “present” elements that it can bring, I turn on a favorite podcast or sitcom with a constant and easy-to-follow dialogue to guide me. training. While some have refused to watch TV while exercising (and the risk of injury it could bring), listening to a show could bring you pleasure and make the workout experience generally more enjoyable.

For this reason, I’m extremely specific about the TV shows or podcasts I play: I won’t put any part of a movie I haven’t seen or a show I follow. really can’t wait to watch. I will avoid anything that will take my eyes off the task at hand. The flow of mind and words is key. Apple has also tapped into people with this preference, with the Time to Walk Series.

5. Remember that “done is better than perfect”

Sometimes you can go all out to set up your exercise space and get into headspace for a workout, and your body or mind just won’t comply. Its good. Repeatedly bashing yourself will bring a negative connection to your workout space/home. Even 10 minutes of stretching or a five-minute jumping session in the living room works your muscles and gets your heart rate up. Your body will thank you for this effort, and you will always have another opportunity tomorrow or next week.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have about a medical condition or health goals.