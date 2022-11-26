A woman dies and 10 people are missing after a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia | Italy

A woman has died and 10 people are missing after a severe storm caused a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia.

The island, in the Gulf of Naples, was engulfed in heavy rain overnight. The landslide hit the hamlet of Casamicciola Terme early Saturday morning, flooding homes and washing away several cars.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini had earlier said eight people had died. But on Saturday night there was one confirmed death and 10 people were still missing.

The first victim was confirmed to be a woman whose body was found by rescuers, according to a press briefing by the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba.

He said some of those missing earlier were later found safe, including a family with a newborn baby, but around 10 others were still missing as of mid-afternoon.

The rescue effort was hampered by continuous rains and high winds, which also delayed ferries bringing in reinforcements from the mainland.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi previously warned there were people trapped in the mud, saying it was a “very serious” situation.

A 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Electricity has been cut in the affected area and around 30 families are stuck in their homes in the hamlet of Lacco Ameno, where several buildings are believed to have collapsed.

“It’s a complicated situation, houses have been uprooted by the landslide,” police chief Tiziano Laganà told La Repubblica.

Gino Ballirano, parish priest of Santa Maria Maddalena church in Casamicciola Terme, told Ansa news agency: “I am calling people who may be missing, but unfortunately I haven’t received an answer yet. I try to get there but the road under my house is blocked by a wall of cars and trees.

Ischia Mayor Enzo Ferrandino urged residents to stay at home.

Known for its natural hot springs, Ischia has around 20,000 inhabitants and is popular with Italian and foreign tourists. Ferries to and from the island have been suspended.

“It’s a tragedy, the number of missing people in Casamicciola is still uncertain,” Ferrandino said earlier on Saturday. “Due to the bad weather on the island of Ischia, we also have situations in other areas, such as flooding, but fortunately not particularly serious.”

In 2017 Casamicciola was hit by an earthquake in which 42 people were injured. A landslide in the hamlet in 2009 killed a 14-year-old girl.

Much of Italy has been hit by heavy rain over the past week. In September, 13 people were killed by severe flooding in the central Marche region.

The text and title of this article was last modified on November 26, 2022. An earlier version stated that at least eight people had died. This has been corrected, in light of the updated information received.

AFP contributed to this report