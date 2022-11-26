After punching him out last month, Ryan Reaves skates with Marcus Foligno in Wild debut

Ryan Reaves and Marcus Foligno dropped the gloves when the Wild hosted the New ork Rangers in the Oct. 13 season opener at Xcel Energy Center.

The fight produced a viral photo of Reaves clobbering Foligno with a haymaker along the boards. Less than 24 hours later, Reaves posted the scene on his Instagram to document his win. It has been liked more than 50,000 times since then, with Snoop Dogg among those who have commented.

Now they are teammates after Wild general manager Bill Guerin acquired Reaves in a trade with the Rangers this week.

Asked about the photo after making his Wild debut, Reaves laughed and replied, “It’s the background on my computer.” Though he has no plans of removing the post from his Instagram, at least not right now, Reaves admitted he might need a new background for his computer.

Any awkwardness for Reaves now that he’s on the same team as Foligno?

“Never,” Reaves said with a smile. “I’ve always had respect for him. He plays hard. He plays the right way. He doesn’t do anything dirty. He sticks up for his teammates. He answers the bell when he has to. That’s a guy I’ve always respected. No hard feelings.”

Not long after the trade went official this week, Reaves got a text message from Foligno.

“He said we’d be meeting on better terms,” Reaves said. “I said, ‘It was never bad terms. It was just business.’ ”

Not surprisingly, Foligno felt the same way about Reaves, noting that both players have a job to do on a nightly basis. They live by the same code.

“He’s a warrior,” Foligno said. “You’ve got to answer the bell to those guys.”

In that same breath, Foligno noted how excited he is to have Reaves as a teammate nowadays.

“You look at his playoff history,” Foligno said. “He’s been on some great teams that have gone a long way. I think he’s a big part of it in a way of bringing energy and bringing that mentality and giving confidence to guys to go out and do their job and play free.”

In his first game with the Wild, Reaves played alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Foligno.

“I thought we played well,” Reaves said. “I thought we were in the offensive zone a lot and had a couple of chances. We’ll look to build on that. Wherever I’m playing, though, I like the style of this team.”

Asked about Reaves postgame, coach Dean Evason noted how impressed he was with his effort.

“He filled in real nicely, and hasn’t played for a while,” Evason said. “He’s just going to get better.”

That’s exactly what Reaves plans to do while also bringing a sense of swagger to the lineup.

“I’m an energy guy,” Reaves said. “I like to bring energy. I like to bring a little fun. I’m a loud guy. I don’t score a lot of goals, so there’s other things I’ve got to help with. Just being a locker-room guy and bringing energy every day is definitely part of my role.”

Not to mention dropping the gloves at a moment’s notice.