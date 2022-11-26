Alamo Drafthouse Black Friday Deal: Save 25% on a $50 gift card

black friday also comes to the cinema! Movie gurus, movie snobs, movie celebrities – whatever you call them, chances are you know someone who would appreciate nothing more than some free money they can use to sit in a theater and watch the movie of their choice (with or without company). In my opinion, there’s no better theater for that than Alamo Drafthouse, which is selling $50 gift cards 25% off through Monday. This means you pay $37.50, but the recipient receives $50 worth of money to spend on movie tickets or food.

Alamo Drafthouse isn’t just any chain theater. It offers dinner and drink service during the movie, so you can eat popcorn while you watch or sip a cocktail or snack on a sandwich with fries instead. You may also know how seriously he takes movie etiquette (meaning theater operators can get kicked out) and the movie-watching experience in general. Many major cities in the United States have an Alamo theater, including New York, San Francisco, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Charlottesville, Virginia and more. (If you’re an Alamo customer, it’s worth noting that the food and drink menu differs depending on theater location or city.)

I was a regular customer of the Alamo Theater in Denver when I lived there and recently researched the Brooklyn location. I’ve tried chainless or more “independent” movie theaters with a similar concept (strict no-talk rules, bar atmosphere, cult movie showings), and Alamo continues to hold a candle with its variety of movies and of atmosphere. In addition to new releases, the theater often plays older films or offers themed “show” screenings.

The Alamo gift card offer is available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) on Cyber ​​Monday. The company says it’s valid for gift cars purchased for $50 or more, but the offer doesn’t apply to separate, smaller-value gift cards you combine.