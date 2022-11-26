Another video of Satyendar Jain meeting head of suspended Tihar prison and other guests emerges; look

New Delhi: On Saturday, new CCTV footage of Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain from his cell in the nation’s capital’s Tihar prison emerged online. The new music video shows him hosting three guests, including the superintendent of the now-suspended Tihar prison.

It is notably the third music video to surface since the controversy over leaked videos of his prison cell began last week.

The nearly 10-minute music video from around 8 p.m. on September 12, according to the timestamp, shows Jain relaxing on his bed when three casually dressed men pay him a visit. A few minutes later, Ajit Kumar, the prison’s number seven superintendent at the time, enters and interacts with the leader of the AAP while the others walk out.

Earlier, CCTV footage surfaced online where he was seen being massaged by a man inside his cell, as he chatted with other inmates, none of whom are allowed inside the prison. He was also seen eating fruit salad as he complained about the quality of prison food in question.

AAP had dismissed the allegations against Jain saying they were “physiotherapy sessions” recommended by his doctor after his spine surgery. Defending his minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his treatment in prison was within the rules. He instead reversed the allegations to target Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, saying he had special privileges while in jail in Gujarat.

This claim was reportedly debunked by sources who said the ‘masseur’ was a prisoner, accused of raping his own daughter.

The videos, however, have sparked massive controversy between the ruling Centre-BJP party and AAP ahead of the Delhi municipal elections next month. The BJP asked Jain to be released from Tihar prison due to “special treatment”.

It is important to mention here that the videos began to surface after the Law Enforcement Branch accused Jain, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case, of benefiting from special treatment inside the prison. The allegation of “VIP treatment” led to the transfer of more than 12 officers from Tihar Prison in addition to the Director General (Prisons), Sandeep Goel.

Jain has been in jail since June. A Delhi court rejected his bail request last week.

