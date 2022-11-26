Argentina must learn from Italia ’90 comeback run

No one who was at the World Cup in Brazil eight years ago can forget the soundtrack of the tournament. It was provided by the massive hordes of visiting Argentinian fans who, wherever they gathered, sang a song to the tune of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising.”

The adapted lyrics had nothing to do with the 1986 Mexico City tournament, when Diego Maradona reached heights of genius rarely seen before or since. They weren’t even talking about Argentina ’78, the site of their first World Cup victory. No, the lyrics of the song focused on a goal scored in Italy ’90.

Then, like now, Argentina suffered a surprise defeat in the opening game of the tournament. From the perspective of the time, losing to Cameroon was at least as much of a surprise as Tuesday’s clash against Saudi Arabia. But this team picked themselves up, dusted themselves off and went all the way to the final. Thirty-two years later, Argentinian fans are hoping for a similar revival.

It’s fascinating that Italia ’90 holds such a place in football folklore. But again, Argentina is the land of the tango, with its tales of dark romance, dramatic twists and romantic tragedy.

Perhaps things were just going too well when the team prevailed in Qatar after a 36-game unbeaten streak. There was a fear in the camp that something could go wrong at the most important time. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about it after his side beat European champions Italy in June. The Italians, of course, had been on a long unbeaten streak – and even missed out on the World Cup. Something similar happened in Algeria. Better, one might imagine, for something to go wrong in the first game of the World Cup – when there is still time to straighten the bar – than in the round of 16, where defeat rhymes with elimination.

And Argentina’s situation is more comfortable than Germany’s, the other first-round losers’ surprise against Asian opposition. Argentina won’t have to face Spain in the next match. Instead it was Mexico followed by Poland, who looked unimpressive in their goalless draw. The Mexican wingers don’t seem to pose the same threat as they did four years ago. Argentina have toppled Mexico three times in the Scaloni years, without conceding a goal, and Poland look too slow a team to support centre-forward Robert Lewandowski – and too slow to place the Argentine midfielder under the kind of pressure Saudi Arabia handled on Tuesday.

Argentina suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images

After Tuesday’s game, Scaloni said he was not surprised by the Saudi approach, the high defensive line that tight play and prevented his side from establishing their usual rhythm of patient passing. This begs an obvious question: if this had been planned, then why were Argentina so bad at dealing with it?

There has been an air of euphoria about the national team during this long unbeaten streak, and especially since last year’s Copa America triumph. The side was dubbed the “Scaloneta” — the Scaloni team, in tribute to the remarkable story of a man with no senior coaching experience who led the team to their first senior title since 1993. But 45 bad minutes against the Saudis was enough to extend the honeymoon an abrupt end.

Argentina love analysis, and newspaper articles and TV debates delved into the flaws and failings of the shock defeat. The real test of a team is always when they fall behind – it’s not a position Argentina have had to deal with too often of late. Under pressure, a team with a strong idea became a team without an idea.

Scaloni’s team has been based on association, on passing combinations that develop faster near the opposing goal. Certainly, the injury of Giovani Lo Celso did not help matters. He was a vital part of the central midfield trio, and when he was sent off, Scaloni confessed he didn’t possess an ideal replacement. Even so, Argentina surely should have done better in their efforts to get behind the Saudi defence. The best solution would have been a quick combination in midfield followed by a forward pass from a deep runner. Instead, Argentina never managed to solve this problem and persisted with long balls to the attackers, resulting in 10 offside decisions against them.

So did Scaloni only train his team for favorable situations? Is there no other game plan? And why were his replacements so ineffective? Did the rookie coach err by not taking a die-hard centre-forward as a substitute? And did he spend too long hoping the players would recover before he had to cut three from the squad?

In the agonizing days leading up to the game against Mexico, all of these questions and more are debated. There is only one way to silence them: a victory on Saturday and renewed hope that, just like in Italy 90, Argentina can make it to the final by taking the scenic route, showing the kind of courage that will be sung about in years to come.