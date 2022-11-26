AUDUSD turns towards swing zone support and ahead of MA band

AUDUSD turns lower towards swing zone support

AUDUSD hit a high yesterday at 0.67729. Today’s high price has slightly exceeded this level of 0.6774. Both of these levels failed to reach the mid-November high, peaking at 0.6797.

Today, the Dollar was more stressed, which led to a return lower in the AUDUSD. The downward move has taken the price into a swing zone between 0.67168 and 0.67294 (see the numbered red circles and the yellow zone on the chart above).

The dip buyers entered and leaned against the swing zone. A move down is needed to give sellers more hope that the tops are in place. That said, on the downside, there is a key support group defined by the

200-hour moving average at 0.66999,

the 100-hour moving average 0.6689 and the

100-day moving average at 0.6989 as well.

This area will ultimately be the defining bias and barometer for buyers and sellers.

Staying above is more bullish. The move below is more bearish.

For now, the price is lower, but the buyers have leaned against the support target. Can they build on this support to bring the price back up? This will be what traders will be looking at.