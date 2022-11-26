Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 deals on consoles, games and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If Nintendo is famous for anything (besides its great games), it’s that its products almost never go on sale.

But among the deals available this Black Friday, we’re seeing some great discounts on both the Nintendo Switch console and its games, as well as accessories. Most of these discounts come from third-party retailers like Walmart and Gamestop.

These sales won’t last, so you’ll have to jump on them if you want to save some money.

This bundle includes Nintendo’s handheld console with a digital copy of the most popular Switch game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. In total, you save almost $70.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 will take place on November 25, the day after Thanksgiving. But despite the name, Black Friday deals are expected to last several days, even until Cyber ​​Monday on November 28.

If you’re shopping online, expect Black Friday deals to start immediately at midnight, or even a few days before. If you’re shopping in person, check out our guide to Black Friday store opening hours.

What is the difference between the Switch console models?

Nintendo currently sells three versions of the Nintendo Switch: the standard model, the premium OLED model, and the budget Lite model.

The Standard Nintendo Switch lets you play games on both its handheld screen and TV. It comes with two Joy-Con controllers, as well as an adapter you can use to turn those two smaller controllers into one standard one. It’s the most popular console of this generation and our favorite console for most people.

The Nintendo Switch OLED does everything the standard model does, but has a larger screen that displays colors more accurately. Its dock also has a built-in Ethernet port, making it ideal for online gaming.

Finally, the Nintendo Switch Lite can play all the same games as the other versions, but you can only play it in handheld mode – it can’t connect to a TV and you can’t disconnect Joy-Con controllers. It also has slightly better battery life.

Where can you find the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals?

Nintendo has its own Black Friday sales on its official website, but you’ll likely find even better deals at third-party retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, or Target.

The best way to search for Nintendo Switch deals is to choose the hardware or game you want, then search multiple sites to compare prices. There is no guarantee that a store will have the best prices for every Nintendo Switch product.