Biden and family attend Christmas tree lighting in Nantucket

By Darlene Superville | Associated press

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The Biden family’s tradition of having lunch, shopping and watching a Christmas tree light up in downtown Nantucket on Friday was mostly about keeping the president’s 2-year-old grandson from collapsing .

There was President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, dancing and cheering with her nephew Beau on ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ to entertain him as they waited with the crowd that had gathered for the 48th Annual Street Lighting Ceremony. trees on Main Street.

There was Beau perched on the shoulders of his father, Hunter Biden.

There was Beau carried by his father, then not carried by his father, then seeming to say things that suggested he wanted to protect himself from the cold and intermittent heavy rain.

Beau’s grandfather walked with him to various places.

Each member of the family seemed to be doing everything they could to keep the blond-haired Beau, who was named after his late uncle, happy for a few hours until the tree was lit.

The Bidens have a more than 40-year tradition of spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket, an island off the coast of Massachusetts.

The next day they go out for lunch — this year they dined at the Brotherhood of Thieves restaurant. Then they hit Nantucket Bookworks, a nearby bookstore. The president walked out carrying his purchases in a reusable tote bag.

They meandered along the cobblestone streets of downtown Nantucket, entering some stores and window shopping in others. The first lady and Ashley had done some of their Friday shopping earlier, so the after-lunch party was mostly for the president.

Biden spent time at a leather goods store and a pet store, among other businesses. At one point he looked out the window of a lingerie store but did not enter.

“We are grateful to you,” someone shouted at the president.

The tree lighting ceremony went off with a bit of a hitch. The tree’s red, green, and blue lights did not turn on after a countdown from 10.

The high school a capella choir came to sing until the issue was resolved and the tree was lit, ushering in the Christmas season in Nantucket.