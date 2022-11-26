Black Friday: in Brest, the “robber” granny buys 100 parts of Laser game – Brest

Every year on Black Friday, the consumer must learn to sort out the sham discounts and the solid gold bargains. That of the Laser game in Brest is undoubtedly to be placed in the second category. Like last year, the room offered, this Friday, November 25, 2022, reductions on the price of the games calculated in proportion to the age of the customers. Thus, a 30-year-old buyer benefited from a 30% discount on the total amount of his purchases, 40% for a 40-year-old, and so on.

€48 instead of €800!

Mado, she has reached the 94 spring. So inevitably, the rebate takes gigantic proportions. And the dean of rue Saint-Malo, in the Recouvrance district, took full advantage of it. Last year, still a novice and a little hesitant, she bought 55 tickets at €8, all for the modest sum of €30 instead of €440.

To hell with greed, this time, when she was in a state of legal recidivism, Madeleine Cadec chose a round account, buying 100 games which lightened her wallet by €48, instead of €800!

“The Return of the Grandma”

“Last year, the article in the Telegram was a hit. I called Mado’s granddaughters to tell them that I was doing the operation again this year. My idea was to feature it on a promotional poster that I hijacked by renaming it “The Return of the Granny”, in reference to the movie “The Return of the Mummy”. And of course, she accepted”, rejoices Guillaume Vantroys, the director of the room, satisfied with this win-win partnership with the nonagenarian.

As a bonus, Mado left with a copy of the poster. Collector! For Christmas, she now has something to spoil the whole family. Waiting for November 2023, and the 95% who are already reaching out to him. And who knows? If the health is there, in six years, she will be able to leave with all the tickets without paying anything!